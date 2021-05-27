Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars: Academy Announces Date for 94th Oscars and Key Events Leading Up to It

The 94th Oscars ceremony, which was previously scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, has been pushed back to Sunday, March 27, 2022. The eligibility cutoff for films hoping to qualify for the 94th Oscars, however, has been set for Dec. 31 (the end of the calendary year, per longtime tradition), up from Feb. 28 for the 93rd (the cutoff was extended to try to help more films qualify despite the pandemic). In other words, the eligibility period for the 94th Oscars will run from March 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

