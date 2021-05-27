Cancel
Auburn, NY

NY Bill Would Allow Air Ambulances to Administer Blood Transfusions

By Tribune Content Agency
jems.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Citizen, Auburn, N.Y. State Sen. Peter Oberacker knows how important it is to allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions. His son, Derek, was seriously injured in a farming accident in October 2018. Oberacker, who also is a member of his local emergency medical services unit, recalled saying that they needed to call an air ambulance, even though the helicopters aren’t able to carry blood for transfusions. New York is the only state that doesn’t allow transfusions to be performed on air ambulances.

