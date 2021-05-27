White House Issues Executive Order on Cybersecurity
On May 12, 2021, the White House issued an Executive Order (EO) on cybersecurity titled, Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The EO claims to make a significant contribution towards modernizing cybersecurity defenses by protecting federal networks, improving information-sharing between the government and private sector and strengthening the nation’s ability to respond to incidents. Influenced by several high profile cyber incidents including the Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds, the EO targets several cyber initiatives including:www.schneiderdowns.com