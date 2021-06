SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oklahoma State freshman Maddison Hinson-Tolchard emerged from Phil's Grill at Grayhawk Golf Club sipping an Oreo milkshake. If there was ever a day to celebrate, making it to the finals of the NCAA Women's Championship for the first time in school history certainly qualifies. But truth be told, she's had a milkshake every day here in the desert and why not?