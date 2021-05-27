Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man accused of trying to break into teen’s home after spying through her bedroom window

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say they've arrested a man accused of trying to break into two homes in the past month, and their investigation found that the suspect had been peeping on a 17-year-old girl about a dozen times.

CSPD issued a news release Thursday saying 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom was arrested after trying to return to the victim's address near the 6700 block of Delmonico Drive on May 19.

According to CSPD, Wickstrom allegedly tried to open a 17-year-old girl's bedroom window on May 17; the homeowner then installed a surveillance camera the next day, and Wickstrom was captured on video at the teen's window. He was wearing a brown jacket with buttons across the front and a baseball cap with a circular logo.

Police say that detectives who were investigating the case recognized the pattern, and they noted that it was similar to a case reported on Nov. 30, when a burglar attempted to get into a home near the 300 block of West Rockrimmon Boulevard. When that attempted burglary happened, the suspect was reported to be a white man wearing a brown jacket with buttons across the front. Police believe Wickstrom was involved in that burglary attempt as well.

Detectives went back to the house on Delmonico Drive and arrested Wickstrom "without incident" at about 10:15 p.m. on May 19. At a point during the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect had been by the teen's window "approximately 12 times in the past month and a half."

Wickstrom is facing charges of second-degree burglary and trespass for the Nov. 30 case, and second-degree burglary and stalking for the most recent case.

If you have any information or experienced a similar incident, you're urged to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

The post Colorado Springs man accused of trying to break into teen’s home after spying through her bedroom window appeared first on KRDO .

