The new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is all about growing up ... really quickly

“This is still iCarly, but it’s all grown up now,” says Miranda Cosgrove at the top of the teaser for the revival of her tween sitcom, iCarly. She’s referring to the titular web-show-within-a-show, but by the look of the characters holding martinis at one point in this teaser, is she also referring to the show itself? The first teaser is out for Paramount+’s revival of the Nickelodeon classic that ran from 2007 to 2012, and the strangest thing about it is how same-y it feels to the original. The laugh track is the same, Cosgrove looks the same, her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) looks the same because he already looked like a de-greenified The Mask, and Freddie (Nathan Kress) has lost some hairline but has gained the ability to film on a smartphone instead of a camcorder (and yes, it’s a PearPhone). They’ve also added Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s new best friend. The premise of the newer, adultier iCarly is that she reboots the old web series in a way that seems optimized for mobile, complete with filters and heart reactions. It premieres June 17, and it just makes us wish the Lizzie McGuire reboot didn’t get screwed over.