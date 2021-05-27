Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is all about growing up ... really quickly

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming ... age-related horror movie (?) Old has a new trailer, and it doesn’t make a whole lot more sense than the last one. But it does look creepy. The trailer starts out with a husband (Gael García Bernal) and wife (Vicky Krieps) enjoying a nice day...

www.polygon.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Jojo
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alex Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural Horror#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Strange Things#M Night Shyamalan S Old#Apple Tv Plus#Trailer#Creepy#Age Related Horror Movie#Brief Shots#Time#Spiders#Kids#Husband#Panic#Teenagers#Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPopculture

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya-Taylor Joy Mesmerizes in Trailer for Edgar Wright's New Psychological Thriller

After donning '60s styles in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to that era in her newest movie, Last Night in Soho. Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is the latest project from Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and co-stars JoJo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on Oct. 22.
MoviesRegister Citizen

London's Swinging Sixties Turn Sinister in New 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer

An aspiring fashion designer finds herself trapped in a time-loop in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, set to arrive October 22nd. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to pursue fashion design, but soon finds herself...
MoviesPopSugar

There Has to Be a Twist in M. Night Shyamalan's Old, Right? Here Are 4 Theories

After terrifying us with Glass, thriller connoisseur M. Night Shyamalan is officially back with the immensely creepy Old. The film follows a family who head off to vacation at a secluded beach, where all is well until they realize their tropical paradise causes people to age rapidly and effectively reduces their lives to a single day. In addition to this horrifying realization, the beach dwellers also discover weird symbols and a dead body along the way. Given this turn of events, there just has to be a Shyamalan twist coming, right?
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Marcell Jankovics, Kodak and Experimental Film Preservation, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old"

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marcell Jankovics has died. Known for his fantastical and folkloric animations, Jankovics' films like Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981) helped place Hungarian animation on the map. Last year, Jankovics discussed his recently re-released Son of the White Mare with Christopher L. Inoa.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Crazy Action-Packed New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg's New Sci-Fi Movie INFINITE

Paramount+ has released a brand new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Infinite and this thing is loaded with some crazy action! It seriously looks like they were trying to capture the same kind of ridiculous over-the-top action that you’d see in the Fast and Furious films. When you watch the trailer, you’ll see what I mean.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Borderlands movie characters teased with new images

Earlier this week we got our first glimpse of Lilith (Cate Blanchett) from the upcoming Borderlands movie, and now a new batch of teaser silhouettes have been revealed from Eli Roth’s video game adaptation for Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black); take a look below…
MoviesIGN

Borderlands Movie Reveals More Shadowy Cast Photos

The Borderlands movie has shared more photos of the cast including Kevin Hart's Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis' Dr. Tannis, and Claptrap. Like the shadowy photo of Cate Blanchett's Lilith, these photos only share a silhouette of the cast in costume. But at least judging by Florian Munteanu's spiky outline as Krieg, the Borderlands aesthetic is very noticeable even from these pictures.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Demonic’ Trailer Leaves Us Guessing What Neill Blomkamp’s New Film’s About

Oscar nominee Neill Blomkamp’s fourth film, Demonic, just debuted a creepy, indecipherable trailer. Blomkamp announced his presence as a director to watch with 2009’s District 9, one of the best rookie feature films in recent years. His second film, Elysium, was a bit of a swing and a miss, and his third effort, Chappie, went over like a lead balloon. Based solely on Demonic‘s trailer, it appears Blomkamp has our attention once again with something completely freaky.
Moviestheplaylist.net

11 Movies to Watch in June: ‘Zola,’ ‘Sparks Brothers,’ ‘Luca’ & More

After a year that changed our relationship with movie-going, it would seem that things are trying to inch back into a semblance of “normalcy.” Theaters are reopening, and as people continue to receive their vaccinations, more and more will be looking to enjoy films on the big screen – especially those like the musical “In The Heights” or broad comedies and terrifying horror films which thrive on audiences feeding off of each other’s energy.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix movie from Noah Baumbach casts Jodie Turner-Smith alongside Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

Jodie Turner-Smith is set to join filmmaker Noah Baumbach's new Netflix movie, Deadline reports. She'll join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the upcoming drama. The movie will be an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which follows a year in the life of a professor who's been married five times to four women. Set in a midwestern college town, the book is described as chronicling contemporary family life combined with academic satire. As the only male cast member announced so far, we can guess that Driver will be playing the professor, but no roles have been confirmed yet.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Watch The Trailer For Argentine Supernatural Drama NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT

Argentine filmmaker Gonzalo Calzada released the trailer for his supernatural drama Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man's Night yesterday. Go and have a look down below. Ulysses is a hundred-year-old man living with his wife, Dalia, in their Argentine colonial apartment. This is the last night of his life and Ulysses will start to experience frightening events in his apartment and throughout the building. They are events that will force him to rethink past decisions, his present circumstances and his view about his reality.
TV SeriesVulture

iCarly Is All Grown Up in the Reboot’s First Trailer

“This is still iCarly, but it’s all grown up now,” says Miranda Cosgrove at the top of the teaser for the revival of her tween sitcom, iCarly. She’s referring to the titular web-show-within-a-show, but by the look of the characters holding martinis at one point in this teaser, is she also referring to the show itself? The first teaser is out for Paramount+’s revival of the Nickelodeon classic that ran from 2007 to 2012, and the strangest thing about it is how same-y it feels to the original. The laugh track is the same, Cosgrove looks the same, her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) looks the same because he already looked like a de-greenified The Mask, and Freddie (Nathan Kress) has lost some hairline but has gained the ability to film on a smartphone instead of a camcorder (and yes, it’s a PearPhone). They’ve also added Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s new best friend. The premise of the newer, adultier iCarly is that she reboots the old web series in a way that seems optimized for mobile, complete with filters and heart reactions. It premieres June 17, and it just makes us wish the Lizzie McGuire reboot didn’t get screwed over.