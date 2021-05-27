Cancel
Malibu, CA

Are They? Pregnant Halsey Steps Out With Boyfriend Alev Aydin Wearing a Ring on *That* Finger

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
P&P/MEGA

Is she or isn’t she? Pregnant Halsey sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend and father of her child Alev Aydin when the pair was spotted out in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, May 26 — and the pop singer was photographed with a ring on that finger.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 26-year-old looked so sweet in a white tank top dress that flaunted her growing baby bump. She also rocked a leopard-print face mask and blue cowboy boots. Her man, 37, matched her with a blue cap and blue pants. So cute!

Halsey announced her pregnancy via Instagram with a sweet maternity photo in January. Though it appeared that the New Jersey native was single at the time, Life & Style confirmed Alev, a longtime friend-turned-boyfriend, was the upcoming arrival‘s father. “So full, I love you, sweetness,” the producer commented on Halsey’s sweet announcement, to which the Badlands artist replied, “I love you!!! And I love this mini human already.”

The A-lister has been reflecting a lot about the changes she’s been going through amid her pregnancy. “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” she wrote via Instagram in February while sharing several snapshots of her baby bump. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper-aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!”

It’s amazing to see Halsey becoming a mother, as the songstress has suffered from endometriosis, which greatly reduces female fertility. However, she underwent several surgeries in 2017, which allowed her to conceive her bundle of joy.

“I’ve been really open about struggling with reproductive health,” she previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “For a long time, I didn’t think that that was something — that having a family was something that I was going to be able to do in an effortless manner. [Having a family is] very important to me.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Halsey and her baby bump — and her potential engagement ring!

