Cooley, Swartz apply for superintendent position

NORWALK — Two employees with the Norwalk City Schools have applied for the superintendent's job.

Superintendent George Fisk resigned to take another job in the Canton area.

Eighteen people applied, or at least began the application process, for the Norwalk position, including Norwalk High School Principal Brad Cooley and Norwalk Middle School Principal Gary Swartz.

When asked about the list, school board president Ralph Ritzenthaler said he can not talk about the list until June 1. Vice president Duane Moore also declined comment until June 1.

Here is the complete list, obtained by the Reflector:

• Summer Anthony, teacher/principal, Columbus City Schools.

• Curtis Clough, associate superintendent, Silver Consolidated School District.

• Bradley Cooley, Norwalk High School principal, Norwalk City Schools District.

• Trisha Delaney, elementary principal, East Guernsey Local Schools.

• David Harmon, N/A.

• Maura Horgan, director of curriculum and staff development, Newark City Schools.

• Richard Leone, director of secondary education, Wooster City Schools.

• Jude Meyers, superintendent, Gallia County Local Schools.

• Gary Miller, principal, Northeastern Local Schools.

• Shawn Murphy, principal, Tiffin City Schools.

• Jeffrey Pendry, principal, Springfield Middle School, Springfield Local Schools.

• Tracy Reed, chief academic officer, Fort Wayne Community Schools.

• Thomas Strickler, superintendent, Columbia Borough School District.

• Gary Swartz, Norwalk Middle School principal, Norwalk City Schools District.

• Dr. Eugene Thomas, superintendent, Lowellville Local School District.

• Forrest Trisler, high school principal, Tiffin City School District.

• Tamara Wallace, pre-K-6 principal, Mohawk Local Schools.

• Michael Zalar, superintendent, North Olmsted City School District.