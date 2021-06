The Rochester High School baseball team’s pitching dominated in a 5-0 doubleheader victory in Saturday’s first game against the Northfield Norsemen. The first game counted as a Three Rivers Conference matchup because April 10’s game was rescheduled for Saturday. In the first game. Kyle Reinartz recorded his first shutout of the season. He started seven games. It was the second shutout for Rochester with the first coming on April 26 against North Miami in a 10-0 victory.