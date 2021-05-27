Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Powerful Idaho House speaker to run for lieutenant governor

By KEITH RIDLER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twrZY_0aDUaO6S00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerful Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke announced Thursday he’s running for lieutenant governor.

Bedke, the longest serving speaker in state history, made the announcement in the Statehouse, becoming the third current or former House member to seek the post.

“The reason I’m running is to protect and defend Idaho’s future, and to give back to the state that has given me and my family so very much,” Bedke said,

Bedke, a fourth-generation rancher from Oakley, was appointed to the seat representing south-central Idaho in 2001 by Republican Gov. Dirk Kempthorne. Following redistricting, he won the Republican primary and general election. He’s mostly run unopposed ever since.

He became speaker in 2012 by defeating then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, now Idaho’s secretary of state. He said he intends to fully engaged in that job through the end of his term next year.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, a candidate on the far right, is also running, and her supporters jockeyed with Bedke supports at the announcement to place signs in front of news media cameras. Former Republican Rep. Luke Malek of Coeur d’Alene is also running.

“I’m the only one in this race who has tested and trusted experience to get things done for Idaho,” Bedke said.

They’re looking to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Speaker of the House is one of the most powerful political positions in the state, having considerable influence over legislation that ultimately becomes law.

The lieutenant governor, meanwhile, presides over the Senate but only votes in cases of a tie. The lieutenant governor serves as governor when the governor is outside the state. The lieutenant governor is also next in line to be governor should something happen to the sitting governor.

The lieutenant governor post is also viewed as a steppingstone to becoming governor.

“I’ve worked with multiple governors to cut taxes, eliminate red tape, invest in our roads and bridges, and improve education,” he said. “And I’ve fought against the federal government interference and protected Idaho’s conservative values.”

Bedke touted investments in education and infrastructure. He said as lieutenant governor he’d work to continue improvements on roads.

He’s also been a key player in Idaho’s water law, a complex and arcane subject with many players.

“As speaker, I’ve successfully negotiated and settled long-standing water disputes and conflicts that have plagued our state for decades,” he said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
243K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Oakley, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Malek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Primary#Idaho House#Lieutenant General#House Speaker#Lieutenant Governor#Republican House#State Secretary#Ap#Statehouse#White Bird#Senate#South Central Idaho#Republican Primary#Multiple Governors#Redistricting#State History#Election#Legislation#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StateNew Haven Register

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.