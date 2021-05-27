Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

GA Residents Asked to Stop Calling 911 about Loud Cicadas

By JEMS Staff
jems.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature lovers have marveled at the arrival of Brood X, the 17-year cicadas emerging this spring and summer in much of the eastern U.S.. However, Brood X is also bringing a bevy of noise complaints with them. A Georgia county has had enough though and is asking people to stop...

www.jems.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Insects#Ga#New York Daily News#Union County Ems#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Calling#Noise Complaints#Sounds#Alarms#Emergency Dispatchers#People#Song#Visit Nydailynews Com#Hearing Loss#Union County E911#Home#Spring#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsKMOV

Cicada mating calls heard throughout eastern U.S.

ARLINGTON, VA (CBS NEWSPATH) – After 17 years underground, billions of Brood X cicadas have spent the past few weeks making their way to the treetops, where the world’s largest male chorus is singing an earsplitting mating song. The noise is so loud in North Georgia that some people called...
Hamilton, INEvening Star

Like the call of the Siren, we are led to cicadas

Lola, my Jeep, and I back out of the driveway and head toward Old U.S. 27. From there we meander on to Bellefontaine Road and head toward Hamilton. I am not in control of this drive. Lola seems to have a mind of her own and she is being beckoned. Our destination is soon in view as we pull into Robb Hidden Canyon, an ACRES Land Trust property. Lola stops. I open the car door and I cannot turn back now; it is too late.
Tower, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Tower residents asked to stop feeding bears

TOWER— City officials here are asking residents to stop feeding bears, even inadvertently, after a rash of incidents with hungry bears that have moved into town the past few weeks. Mayor Orlyn Kringstad reports he’s received several phone calls from residents complaining about others in the community who they believe...
Animalscolumbusmessenger.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Cicadas come in peace

Ohio State Extension has an Ask an Expert Hot Line for questions submitted in writing through the website: Ask an Expert | OSU Extension. Recently, there have been lots and lots of questions from homeowners seeking to save their trees, their homes, and their children and pets from the hordes of Brood X cicadas. One person wanted to “save” his 4-year old crabapple tree from being destroyed by cicadas. Another was worried about their flowers and yet another about their dog getting sick if he ate any of the big bugs. One caller was most concerned about his children being bitten by a cicada. If you have similar concerns, click on this link and read what Joe Boggs, Ohio State entomologist, has to say about cicadas: Return of the 17-Year Cicadas! | Science and Technology (osu.edu).
AnimalsKMOV

The mating call of the male cicada

After 17 years underground billions of Brood X cicadas have spent the past few weeks making their way to the treetops. CBS' Chip Reid has more on the rare treat for those who are willing to appreciate the mating call of the male cicada.
AnimalsCulpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: Cicadas? Don't fret; dogs eat far worse

Last week, I was getting multiple questions on the cicada invasion. Crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside, these critters are considered exotic delicacies by our pets. But are they harmful?. The “official doctor answer” is that the rough exoskeleton of the adult cicada can cause some mild...
Granite Shoals, TXdailytrib.com

Granite Shoals residents asked to report dogs on the loose

After Granite Shoals residents expressed concern at the perceived lack of animal control enforcement in the city, Police Chief Gary Boshears explained that officers can’t respond to what they don’t know about. During a previous City Council meeting several residents suggested Granite Shoals needed stronger animal control ordinances. Residents also...
Mclean County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

MCSO warns residents of spam calls

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about recent spam phone calls. Sheriff Ken Frizzell alerted residents on Facebook about calls being made from the department’s phone number stating the call recipient has a warrant and requesting bank information. “We do not call if someone has a warrant,”...
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

FD residents asked to report on deer

Deer can be a common sight in Fort Dodge, and complaints about the animals can be just as common. City officials are now seeking the public’s help to estimate how many deer are in town and what routes they may be taking to get around. Residents are being asked to...
MusicTwin Falls Times-News

Ask Policeman Dan: Are there noise ordinances for loud music?

Q: Dear Officer Dan, I was wondering if there is a noise ordinance for loud music. I have a neighbor that plays thumping music for hours on end in the afternoon. I even hear the annoying thumping sound in my house (with the windows closed) in the evening hours when we are trying to settle down to watch a movie. I have talked to them several times but it hasn’t helped. I am also wondering why when an officer drives by they don’t do anything. —Annoyed neighbor.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

East Providence residents complain about loud music at night

East Providence residents are filing complaints over excessive noise apparently coming from across the river in Providence. One NBC 10 viewer shared some of the loud music on Chime in. "This music blasts almost every night over the water into East Providence well after 10pm," said Amy Morton. "This is...
Fraud Crimescumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Resident Scammed by Phone Call

On June 8, 2021 at around 1230 hours a township resident received a call from a person identifying themselves as a Social Security Agent. This agent (scammer) told the victim that her Social Security number was found to have been used to rent a car and a motel that was raided for drugs. The scammer told the victim that there was an active warrant for her arrest and she could face several years in jail for this. The scammer told the victim to go to several retail locations and purchase gift cards to satisfy the warrant. The victim was instructed to go to several different locations to purchase the cards, making the victim drive around for over 2 hours to obtain the cards. The scammer told the victim not to tell the clerk what the gift cards were for, if they asked. The scammer told the victim the money would be held in a separate account and the money would be returned to her after her name was cleared. The victim purchased over $8,500.00 worth of gift cards and then provided the scammer with the card information. The scammer told the victim that the warrant was now canceled and they would receive a call back the next morning by 10:00 AM. The victim never received a call back.
Lifestylewvxu.org

Cicadas - Disgusting Or Delicacy? It Depends Who You Ask

If you live in wooded parts of Ohio, you are probably hearing the chorus produced by the cicadas these days. Many think the bugs that come out every 17 years are noisy pests. But for some, the cicadas are interesting and even on the dinner plate. Loud doesn’t begin to...
PoliticsMaui News

Upcountry residents asked to save water

The county Department of Water Supply is asking Upcountry customers to voluntarily conserve water after recent high use in the area and a reduction in water supply at the Wailoa Ditch, which supplies the Kamole Water Treatment Facility. Customers can help conserve water by refraining from washing cars or hosing...