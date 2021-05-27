Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Road Rage: Driver Charged For Assaulting Man With 2x4 In Fairfield County, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAUcM_0aDUaJgp00
The area of the road-rage attack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police officers were able to apprehend the driver of Audi who allegedly beat another man with a 2x4 following a road-rage incident in Fairfield County.

Deon Mitchell, age 36, was arrested after the incident began around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, in Norwalk.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of the Merritt 7 Train Station at 84 Glover Ave., on a report of a disturbance where a man was allegedly assaulting another man with a 2x4, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Dispatch was able to provide a description of the vehicle - a black four-door sedan, possibly Audi, heading north on Glover Avenue, Gulino said.

Officer made contact with the victim who said that a road-rage incident occurred between himself and the driver of a black Audi.

Mitchell, of Norwalk, was trying to get around the victim’s vehicle, and when heavy traffic made it difficult, he got angry, drove around him, and immediately cut him off, slamming on his brakes, and stopping in his lane of travel, Gulino said.

Mitchell then exited his car in a very aggressive manner and began yelling expletives at him in front of him and his passengers, including a child, she added.

The victim had also exited his vehicle, and Mitchell went to the trunk of his car and grabbed a 2x4, and began swinging it at him.

The victim was struck several times in the arm, and which was slightly swollen with a few scrapes, police said.

Norwalk EMS was dispatched to evaluate the victim who declined transport to a hospital.

Mitchell was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on his own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
104K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Crime#County Police#Front Man#Traffic Police#Road Traffic#Norwalk Pd Sgt#Merritt#Glover Avenue#Officer#Glover Ave#Dispatch#Heavy Traffic#Sedan#Transport#Expletives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory At Home In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been busted for allegedly growing pot and operating a drug factory after police officers smelled marijuana near his home. Matthew Fabian, age 49, of Trumbull, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, after he had been seen by police moving several marijuana plants around his property and tending to them as the illegally grown plants were kept in various locations around the exterior of his residence, said Lieutenant Brian D. Weir of the Trumbull PD.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT State Trooper, K-9 Hit By Drunk Driver, Police Say

A Connecticut State trooper and his K-9 partner were unharmed when their police cruiser was hit by an alleged impaired driver. The crash took place around 1:53 a.m., Friday, June 4, when the trooper was traveling northbound on I-91 in a construction zone in Hartford and was hit by a vehicle driven by Richard Harris, 57, of West Hartford, said state police.
Property CrimesPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Slate Belt Man, 26, Vandalized Car, Threw Money At Officers During Questioning

A Slate Belt man accused of harassment and vandalism later threw money at officers who questioned him, authorities said. Edward Shawn Monastero, 26, is accused of throwing multiple denominations of money at officers who questioned him about a neighbor’s report of harassment and vandalism on W. Pennsylvania Avenue in Pen Argyl on Tuesday, May 18, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

WATCH: Body Camera Captures Attack On Newark Police Officers

Body-worn camera footage captured a violent attack on a pair of Newark police officers that led to the arrest of four men earlier this week. Officers and an Essex County Prosecutor's Office detective were patrolling Fabyan Place and Cypress Street and approached a man who was thought to be in possession of a gun around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Charged After Gun Discharged During Dispute With Wife At Long Island Home, Police Say

Multiple guns were seized by investigators following a domestic incident where a gun went off in a bedroom of a Long Island home, police said. Nassau County Police detectives said that 59-year-old East Meadow resident Thomas Ritterbusch, 59, had an argument with his wife at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, which began escalating before he retreated to his bedroom alone.
Ridgewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

A driver escaped serious injury in a multi-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Ridgewood. Village firefighters popped a door to free him from his Mercury Mountaineer after it collided with a Toyota Rav4 hybrid at the corner of Fairmount and Hillcrest Road, outside the Upper Ridgewood Community Church, around 4:30 p.m.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who allegedly robbed an area Walmart. New photos have been released of a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, May 24 before fleeing the store in a red Jeep.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

DA: Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Covered Up DUI Arrest Of Another Trooper's Father

A veteran Pennsylvania State Police corporal was arrested on accusations she tried to cover up a DUI arrest involving the father of another trooper, authorities said Friday. Jennifer Ruhl, 50 of West Chester, was arrested on charges of obstructing administration of law, unsworn falsification, tampering with public records or information, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.