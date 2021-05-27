Cancel
Florida State

Swastika spray-painted on wall at Florida Holocaust Museum

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vandals spray-painted a swastika and “Jews are guilty” on a wall at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, police said Thursday.

Patrol officers spotted the graffiti around 4 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, news outlets reported.

City sanitation workers had painted over the graffiti by midmorning on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

