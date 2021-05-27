Swastika spray-painted on wall at Florida Holocaust Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vandals spray-painted a swastika and “Jews are guilty” on a wall at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, police said Thursday.

Patrol officers spotted the graffiti around 4 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, news outlets reported.

City sanitation workers had painted over the graffiti by midmorning on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.