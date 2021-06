Home » News » Going Medieval – How To Build Underground Tunnels & Storage. In Going Medieval, learning how to build underground for tunnels and storage purposes is one of the keys to success. While this process might appear straightforward, there are actually several things you need to watch out for when digging underground. But when you do build underground successfully, you will see how important and great this option is. For one, it allows you to store your food and significantly slow down its rate of spoiling. This is because it is much cooler below ground and keeping your food in a cold environment is especially useful when it is hot outside. In this Going Medieval – How To Build Underground Tunnels & Storage guide, we will take you through this process and point out some beginner mistakes you should avoid making.