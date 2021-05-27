Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snowflake, AZ

How to Trade Snowflake on Earnings if It Clears Resistance

By Bret Kenwell
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report was down just 1% in Thursday’s trading session. The decline came after the company’s mixed quarterly report.

But the controversy with this one started long before this week.

In the days leading up to Snowflake’s initial public offering, the company’s valuation continued to scream higher. Suddenly, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report and Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report had taken a position in the stock ahead of its public debut, helping to drive the hype even higher.

Originally looking to price shares between $75 and $85, the IPO price eventually climbed all the way to $120. Shares then opened for trading at $245.

In February 2020, the company was valued at roughly $12.5 billion. By the time it opened for trading, it was worth almost $70 billion.

While the stock did rally for some time, it’s been under severe pressure lately. At this month’s low, Snowflake was down 57% from the highs.

Although the company beat on revenue expectations, it missed on earnings estimates. Revenue guidance for next quarter also came up short of analysts’ expectations. Still, the analysts are sticking with the stock.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CRM? Learn more now.

Trading Snowflake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgz9a_0aDUa9wo00
Daily chart of Snowflake stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

In after-hours trading on Wednesday evening, Snowflake stock fell as much as 8.4% on the report. So to be down just 1% isn’t that bad.

Shares are recovering off the lows, which is good to see. It’s also a positive that Snowflake is holding up above the 21-day and 50-day moving averages.

However, it’s not out of the woods yet. It continues to struggle with the 10-week moving average. If it can clear this measure, this week’s high and last week’s high around $236 to $237 is the next hurdle.

Above $237 and Snowflake could start to find some momentum. It would have me looking at the opening print from the IPO at $245, then the 21-week moving average.

If it can reclaim the 21-week moving average, then Snowflake stock may rally to the $265 to $275 area.

The downside also has levels to keep an eye on. Specifically, I’m watching Thursday’s low.

If the stock takes out that mark, it will have lost the 50-day moving average and cemented some of these measures as more stout resistance (like the 10-week moving average and $236).

On a break of the 21-day moving average, it’s possible that Snowflake declines to the $200 area.

For now, bulls are stepping up and they're seeing solid price action on a recovery from bad news. But we need to see that momentum build for it to be meaningful.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
439
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snowflake, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Ipo#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Average Earnings#Stock Price#Quarterly Earnings#Salesforce#Crm#Ipo#Trading Snowflake#Snowflake Stock#Earnings Estimates#After Hours Trading#Company#Revenue Expectations#Solid Price Action#Levels#Revenue Guidance#Brk B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Buy the Earnings Dip in CrowdStrike? Let’s Look at the Chart

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report isn't giving investors the post-earnings action they were hoping for. So far, shares were down about 2.5% on Friday. While the slight slump isn’t the end of the world - and with shares still up more than 6% over the past month - it’s disappointing given the report.
Miami, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing June 7, 2021

Miami, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (MAQCU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on or about June 7, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "MAQC" and "MAQCW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MAQCU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
Stocksmoney.com

How to Find the Next Meme Stock

Investors can’t stop talking about meme stocks. And making money trading them has never looked easier — or more fun. But before you really go YOLO with your life savings there are some things to keep in mind. In January, everyday traders teamed up on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets to send...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVC) (the "Company") announced today that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why 1 Cryptocurrency Miner's Stock Soared Today

Though Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are moving lower today, shares of China-based cryptocurrency miner The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were soaring more than 31% as of 2 p.m. EDT. So what. The diversified internet company and cryptocurrency miner announced today that it acquired Canada-based Montcrypto Ltd. to build a 20-megawatt (MW)...
MarketsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Marvell Technology's earnings

On June 7, Marvell Technology reveals figures for the most recent quarter. Analysts expect earnings per share of $0.271. Watch Marvell Technology stock price move in real-time ahead here. Marvell Technology releases figures for the most recent quarter on June 7. 25 analysts are estimating earnings of $0.271 per share...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher as Tech Shares Lead After U.S. Jobs Data

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 falling just short of a record close, and tech shares surged after the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May. The jobs report nonetheless suggested that the employment picture might slowly be improving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 179...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

ArcBest Drops as Wolfe Downgrades, Sees Opportunity to Take Profits

Shares of ArcBest (ARCB) - Get Report fell Friday after Wolfe Research suggested investors take profits from gains in the trucking company’s stock. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest's stock to peer perform from outperform. Shares of the Fort Smith, Ark., company closed Friday trading down 9.2% at $69.83. The stock traded...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks Primed for a Squeeze

There are investors who follow very specific investment strategies. A good example is several investors or funds just focusing on initial public offerings. Similarly, I have seen investors who focus entirely on turnaround stories. In the recent past, there has been an army of Reddit users who have targeted heavily shorted stocks for a squeeze. This seems like another interesting strategy and has delivered results.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Most-Shorted Stocks Still Worth Buying

It’s been blockbuster style entertainment Wall Street style in the market’s most celebrated and marquee stocks with high short interest. But in a universe of other most-shorted stocks, paying for admission still looks well-priced on the price chart, alongside a hedged and healthier side order from the options market. Let me explain.
StocksPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street; AMC swings sharply

Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
StocksMinot Daily News

Stocks end lower on Wall Street; AMC sinks after stock sale

(AP) — Technology companies helped drag stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% weekly loss. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

ChargePoint Stock Rises On Strong Guidance As Sales Beat

ChargePoint (CHPT) reported mixed first-quarter results and guided Q2 revenue high, after inking an EV charging deal with General Motors (GM). ChargePoint stock rose. Founded in 2007, the company had 132,000 charging ports in North America and Europe as of March. ChargePoint Earnings. Estimates: Analysts expect a loss of 11...
StocksStreet.Com

When It Comes to Berkshire Hathaway, You Can't Buy Past Performance

After a long stretch of lagging the major indexes, Berkshire Hathaway shares (BRK.A) , (BRK.B) have been on a tear recentlyThat recent surge has morphed Berkshire's poor relative performance into an 'S&P 500-beating' trailing 10-year returnAs of May 31, 2021 BRK.b had produced an extra 36.72% decade-long total return compared with the S&P 500 exc...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms Fed fears

Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, according to the Labor Department. It’s an improvement from April’s sluggish...