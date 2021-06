Gundam and Nike SB have an upcoming collaboration that will likely be sought after by the masses that include two offerings, one of them dedicated to “Banshee Norn”. In celebration of its 15th Anniversary, Gundam and Nike SB will be celebrating the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn on two offerings of the Nike SB Dunk High. As a nod to two characters, Banshee Norn will be one of the personalities honored with a sneaker featuring the giant robots navy, black, copper, and gold design across the leather design. For collaboration purposes, Project Unicorn branded logos ate stamped onto the lower ankles while removable Swoosh logos are placed onto the sides for customization.