Anaplan Slumps on Wider-Than-Expected Loss

Shares of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) - Get Report fell sharply Thursday after the cloud platform company reported fiscal first quarter results that missed analyst estimates for earnings, although it topped estimates for revenue.

The San Francisco-based company reported a first quarter net loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $129.8 million. Analysts were expecting the company to lose 9 cents per share on revenue of $127.1 million.

Shares of Anaplan dropped 12.4% to $49.94 per share on Thursday.

"We started our fiscal year with a solid first quarter as we are seeing the need for enterprise-wide planning increase globally," said CEO Frank Calderoni. "Our results continue to build on our market leadership and the growing interest in digitizing planning across all functions."

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $133.5 million and $134.5 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $132.4 million.

For the full year, the company raised its current revenue guidance to between $555 million and $560 million from its February view of between $550 million and $555 million.

Anaplan also announced that CFO David Morton will step down from his position later this year and that the company has initiated a search for his replacement. Morton will stay on until his successor is hired.

Morton is leaving to spend more time with his family, according to Thursday's release.

Anaplan makes a suite of software tools corporate managers use to plan where resources should be allocated across sales, finance, supply chain, information technology, marketing and workforce,