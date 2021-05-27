Cancel
Anaplan Slumps on Wider-Than-Expected Loss

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267xPP_0aDUZvtS00

Shares of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) - Get Report fell sharply Thursday after the cloud platform company reported fiscal first quarter results that missed analyst estimates for earnings, although it topped estimates for revenue.

The San Francisco-based company reported a first quarter net loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $129.8 million. Analysts were expecting the company to lose 9 cents per share on revenue of $127.1 million.

Shares of Anaplan dropped 12.4% to $49.94 per share on Thursday.

"We started our fiscal year with a solid first quarter as we are seeing the need for enterprise-wide planning increase globally," said CEO Frank Calderoni. "Our results continue to build on our market leadership and the growing interest in digitizing planning across all functions."

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $133.5 million and $134.5 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $132.4 million.

For the full year, the company raised its current revenue guidance to between $555 million and $560 million from its February view of between $550 million and $555 million.

Anaplan also announced that CFO David Morton will step down from his position later this year and that the company has initiated a search for his replacement. Morton will stay on until his successor is hired.

Morton is leaving to spend more time with his family, according to Thursday's release.

Anaplan makes a suite of software tools corporate managers use to plan where resources should be allocated across sales, finance, supply chain, information technology, marketing and workforce,

News Break
News Break
News Break
News Break
News Break
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Asana Jumps After Stronger Than Expected Quarter

Shares of Asana (ASAN) - Get Report jumped Friday after the work-management platform reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss on stronger-than-expected revenue. For the quarter ended April 30 the San Francisco company shrank its net loss to 37 cents a share from 47 cents in the year-earlier period. The latest adjusted loss was 21 cents a share.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) was up 17% in the stock market on Friday as the company reported financial results for the first quarter that topped Wall Street estimates. DocuSign’s Q1 financial results DocuSign reported $8.4 million (£5.93 million) of loss in the fiscal first quarter that translates to 4…. June...
StocksInvestorPlace

DOCU Stock: What Investors Are Saying About DocuSign Today as Shares Surge

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are taking off on Friday after the firm reported strong figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday. This included reported revenue coming in at $469.1 million, which was 58% higher year-over-year. This figure also beat Wall Street estimates of $437.6 million for the quarter. Let’s dig in more to see exactly why DOCU stock is taking off.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Economywhitehousedossier.com

Hiring again lower than expected by a wide margin

Much of the press is focusing on the large number of jobs created in May, 559,000. But it is actually 112,000 short of expectations. And remember we are coming out of last year’s massive pandemic-induced slowdown. According to the Wall Street Journal, employers are still struggling to hire:. U.S. employers...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Employment Jumps Less Than Expected In May

Job growth in the U.S. reaccelerated in the month of May, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday, although the increase in employment still fell short of economist estimates. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 559,000 jobs in May after climbing by...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

MongoDB (MDB) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise

MDB - Free Report) incurred first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 15 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss of 36 cents per share. However, the figure was wider than loss of 13 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, revenues of...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

PagerDuty (PD) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise

PD - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 8 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 10 cents. However, the figure was wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents. Revenues of $63.6 million improved 27.7% on a year-over-year basis,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $7.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why DocuSign Is Trading Higher Today

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is trading higher Friday morning after the electronic signature company announced better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 28 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $469.1 million, which beat the estimate of $437.81 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

ArcBest Drops as Wolfe Downgrades, Sees Opportunity to Take Profits

Shares of ArcBest (ARCB) - Get Report fell Friday after Wolfe Research suggested investors take profits from gains in the trucking company’s stock. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest's stock to peer perform from outperform. Shares of the Fort Smith, Ark., company closed Friday trading down 9.2% at $69.83. The stock traded...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Express Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss, Strong Sales

Apparel retailer Express (EXPR) - Get Report reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fiscal first quarter on Thursday, as well as strong revenues that beat analyst estimates. The company posted a quarterly net loss of 55 cents per share on revenue of $345.8 million, a 64% year-over-year increase. Analysts were...
Financial Reportsdailymagazine.news

Guidewire Reports Q3 Loss, Revenues Beat Expectations

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) swung to a loss in the fiscal third quarter but reported better-than-expected revenue driven by solid growth in subscriptions. Guidewire provides a technology platform comprised of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. The company reported a loss of...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Elastic Posts Smaller-than-Expected Quarterly Loss; Shares Pop 13% After-Hours

Elastic (ESTC), a provider of open source search and analytics engine services, reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 loss backed by continued demand for the company’s enterprise search solutions. Shares jumped 12.8% in the extended trading session on June 2. The company reported an adjusted quarterly loss of $0.08 per share, lower...
Financial Reportscmlviz.com

Broadcom Inc Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividends. Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $6.62. Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share $3.30. Q2 Revenue $6.61 Billion Versus Refinitiv Ibes Estimate of $6.51 Billion. Q2 Earnings per Share Estimate $6.43 -- Refinitiv Ibes Data (analyst estimates). Sees Q3 Revenue About...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

GEX ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2021

Dallas, TX., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC PINK: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, announced the close of a strong fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 following solid fiscal year 2020 results. The company's multi-pronged growth initiatives and expansive business development programs have resulted in a solid 200%+ increase in revenue for the quarter ending March 2021 compared to the similar period last year. This follows an almost doubling of year-over-year sales for fiscal year 2020 compared to the prior fiscal year, despite a challenging pandemic-fueled business environment. Besides strong revenue numbers, the company also recorded a solid 13% expansion in gross margins for the fiscal year ended 2020 compared to the prior fiscal year period and continues to maintain strong gross margin levels headed into 2021.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Splunk Posts Wider-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) declined 3.3% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the company reported a greater-than-expected loss in the fiscal first quarter. However, sales surpassed analysts’ expectations of $491.32 million driven by strong Cloud revenue. Splunk is a technology company that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Quanex Building Prods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 126.32% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.30. Revenue of $270,357,000 higher by 44.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...