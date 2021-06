Sometimes, all it takes is one day on a new job. One day of getting to know the general lay of the land, how the place is run, the workplace culture, the boss's attitude towards other employees, etc., to figure out that it just isn't the right fit for you. While one might choose to stick it out for some time in the hopes that things might somehow get better, in most cases it's only destined to get worse. This is why some people cut their losses and walk right out of there before they lose their will to wake up in the morning.