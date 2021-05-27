Cancel
New Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Is a Coachbuilt Cruiser With a High-Tech Picnic Basket in the Trunk

By Chris Tsui
The champagne fridge has been tailored to fit bottles of Armand de Brignac, specifically. Rolls-Royce, creator of the $13 million, one-off Sweptail, has unveiled its latest coachbuilt creation: the Boat Tail. It was commissioned by three very special RR clients and, as you can probably tell by the name and pictures, it's been made to look like a yacht because the rich are just that predictable. What, did you think it would mimic a Sea-Doo?

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

