Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mounds View, MN

Driver charged with striking, killing woman doing yard work

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (AP) — Criminal charges have been filed against a driver accused of striking and killing a woman doing yard work in front of her Mounds View home.

Donald Harris, 62, of Coon Rapids, is due in Ramsey County District Court Thursday on charges of criminal homicide in Tuesday’s hit-and-run death of 82-year-old Mary Preciado.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Harris.

According to police, a woman said she saw an SUV speed past her in the parking lane, hit the woman in her yard and then flee the scene, the Star Tribune reported.

Moments later, other drivers said they saw a damaged SUV swerving and traveling on the wrong side of the road before it crashed into a street sign and came to rest in a ditch, a criminal complaint said.

Harris was arrested, and a preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in his system. A blood sample was collected from Harris at Regions Hospital for testing for any chemical impairment.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
243K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Coon Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
Mounds View, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mounds View, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Criminal Homicide#Police Work#Yard Work#Criminal Charges#Ap#The Star Tribune#Regions Hospital#Home#82 Year Old Mary Preciado#Parking#Court Records#Minn#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.
Ramsey County, MNpresspubs.com

Ramsey County Sheriff Reports

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:. • An Eveleth man and a Bemidji man reported the rear passenger windows of their vehicles broken into overnight April 18-19 while they were parked in a hotel lot in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway. Both vehicles were rummaged through. One vehicle had nothing taken; from the other, a firearm was stolen from a locked rack. The case is under investigation.
Coon Rapids, MNhometownsource.com

Coon Rapids swears in 4 police officers

The city of Coon Rapids swore in four new police officers May 4. The new members of the Coon Rapids Police Department are Gregg Nordby, Ciara Pedersen, Tyler Sinclair and John Roth. Police Chief Brad Wise introduced the officers. “Especially as we watch world events, I am almost emotional about...
Coon Rapids, MNhometownsource.com

Woman reportedly attacked with crowbar in Coon Rapids

A woman needed stitches on her head after an alleged assault with a crowbar in Coon Rapids April 23. Her alleged attacker, 23-year-old Aryanna Giguere, of Coon Rapids, now faces two charges of felony second-degree assault. Coon Rapids and Fridley police responded to a call to Unity Hospital in Fridley...
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Owner of Tokyo Sushi in Shakopee charged with 58 counts of tax fraud

Juansheng Lin, a 42-year-old woman from Savage who owns Tokyo Sushi and Grill in Shakopee, was charged with 58 counts of tax fraud in Ramsey County District Court earlier this month after the Minnesota Department of Revenue found evidence the restaurant had been underreporting its total sales from January 2015 to November 2019.
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man with violent criminal history killed Burnsville man outside St. Paul bar

A murder charge has been field in Ramsey County District Court against a 29-year-old man for the death of a man outside the Foundry Pub in St. Paul. Marlon Vincent Walker, of St. Paul has been charged with unintentional second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Tyreese W. Harris on April 25. Walker was arrested outside a Richfield hotel on Wednesday.
Fridley, MNhometownsource.com

Mercy Hospital lifts lockdown after false bomb threat

Mercy Hospital’s Coon Rapids and Fridley campuses went into lockdown the evening of Monday, May 10, after receiving a false bomb threat, but the lockdown was lifted after a search of the premises revealed no danger, according to a Facebook post from the hospital. Shortly after 11 p.m. May 10,...
Posted by
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Coon Rapids officials question botched no-knock raid

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Officials in Coon Rapids are demanding answers after a KARE 11 investigation revealed how Minneapolis police and the Anoka County SWAT team raided the wrong home in their city. During the pre-dawn ‘no-knock’ raid, an innocent mother and her 12-year-daughter were held at gunpoint. “It seems...