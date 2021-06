The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream face off on Friday in an WNBA showdown at the Target Center. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Atlanta Dream comes into this game with a 4-2 record overall and they have won four games in a row. The last game against the New York Liberty it took overtime but they were able to come away with the 90-87 victory. The Atlanta Dream on the season are averaging 84.7 points per game while their defense is giving up 84.5 points per game. Atlanta is shooting 42 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from behind the three point line. Courtney Williams has been the best player for the Atlanta Dream averaging 19.5 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Tiffany Heyes and Chennedy Carter are also averaging at least 15 points per game.