Author Correction: Measurement of the neutron charge radius and the role of its constituents

By H. Atac, M. Constantinou, Z.-E. Meziani, M. Paolone, N. Sparveris
 14 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22028-z, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article omitted a reference to previous work in Phys. Rev. C83, 055203 (2011). This has been added as reference [34] in Section 3 of the Supplementary Information: “The Galster is a long standing phenomenological parametrization that could adequately describe the early GnE data, but as recent experiments revealed34 it does not have sufficient freedom to accommodate reasonable values of the radius, without constraining or compromising the fit”.

Author Correction: Thermochemical electronegativities of the elements

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22429-0, published online 7 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several errors. The fourth sentence of the Abstract incorrectly read ‘electronegativities have units of eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the second paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘Pauling’s electronegativities, eV−1/2’; the third sentence of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘the same dimensionality as Pauling’s, i.e., eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the thirteenth paragraph of the ‘Results and discussion’ section incorrectly read ‘instead of unusual units eV−1/2 of Pauling’s electronegativities’; the first sentence in the legend of Fig. 2 incorrectly read ‘Xour vs Pauling (in eV−1/2)’ and ‘Xour vs Martynov-Batsanov (in eV−1/2)’; the X axis label of Figure 2 incorrectly read ‘Martynov-Batsanov electronegativity (eV−1/2)’. The correct version states ‘eV1/2’ in place of ‘eV−1/2’ at all of these locations.
Author Correction: Fine dissection of the tarsal tunnel in 60 cases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep46351, published online 11 April 2017. This Article contains an error in the legend of Figure 1, where the descriptions "posterior tibial artery" and "vein accompanying the artery" are swapped. As such, the legend of Figure 1:. "MM: medial malleolus. MTC: medial tubercle of the calcaneal....
Author Correction: Emergence of network effects and predictability in the judicial system

Technical University of Denmark, DTU Compute, Lyngby, Denmark. Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, USA. Faculty of Law, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Center for Social Data Science, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which...
Author Correction: Human SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to reduce CG dinucleotide in its open reading frames

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69342-y, published online 23 July 2020. The original version of this Article incorrectly stated that coronaviruses have the largest of all reported RNA genomes. This statement has now been corrected for accuracy. In the Introduction,. "Coronaviruses have the largest RNA genomes among all viruses." The original...
Author Correction: Single-cell RNA sequencing technologies and bioinformatics pipelines

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. https://doi.org/10.1038/s12276-018-0071-8 published online 07 August 2018. After online publication of this article, the authors noticed an error in the missing reference section for the Figure 3c. The correct statement of this article should have read as below. Additional reference for Figure 3c should...
Author Correction: Morphological and immunohistochemical phenotype of TCs in the intestinal bulb of Grass carp and their potential role in intestinal immunity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70032-y, published online 20 August 2020. This Article contained errors. The version of this Article previously published quoted an incorrect email address for Hanan H. Abd-Elhafeez. Correspondence and requests for materials should be addressed to hhnnzz91@aun.edu.eg. Furthermore, the legend of Figure 14,. “Scanned muscular TCs. (A)...
Aberration measurement and correction on a large field of view in fluorescence microscopy

The aberrations induced by the sample and/or by the sample holder limit the resolution of optical microscopes. Wavefront correction can be achieved using a deformable mirror with wavefront sensorless optimization algorithms but, despite the complexity of these systems, the level of correction is often limited to a small area in the field of view of the microscope. In this work, we present a plug and play module for aberration measurement and correction. The wavefront correction is performed through direct wavefront reconstruction using the spinning-pupil aberration measurement and controlling a deformable lens in closed loop. The lens corrects the aberrations in the center of the field of view, leaving residual aberrations at the margins, that are removed by anisoplanatic deconvolution. We present experimental results obtained in fluorescence microscopy, with a wide field and a light sheet fluorescence microscope. These results indicate that detection and correction over the full field of view can be achieved with a compact transmissive module placed in the detection path of the fluorescence microscope.
Measurement of the generalized spin polarizabilities of the neutron in the low-Q region

Understanding the nucleon spin structure in the regime where the strong interaction becomes truly strong poses a challenge to both experiment and theory. At energy scales below the nucleon mass of about 1 GeV, the intense interaction among the quarks and gluons inside the nucleon makes them highly correlated. Their coherent behaviour causes the emergence of effective degrees of freedom, requiring the application of non-perturbative techniques such as chiral effective field theory1. Here we present measurements of the neutron’s generalized spin polarizabilities that quantify the neutron’s spin precession under electromagnetic fields at very low energy-momentum transfer squared down to 0.035 GeV2. In this regime, chiral effective field theory calculations2,3,4 are expected to be applicable. Our data, however, show a strong discrepancy with these predictions, presenting a challenge to the current description of the neutron’s spin properties.
The axial charges of proton within an extended chiral constituent quark model

We have performed a study of the isovector, octet and singlet axial charges of the proton in an extended chiral constituent quark model, where all the possible $uudq\bar{q}$~($q=u,d,s$) five-quark Fock components in the proton wave function are taken into account. The $^3P_0$ quark-antiquark creation mechanism is assumed to account for the transition coupling between three- and five-quark components in proton, and the corresponding transition coupling strength is fixed by fitting the intrinsic sea flavor asymmetry $\bar{d}-\bar{u}$ data for proton. Accordingly, with all the parameters fixed by empirical values, the probabilities of the intrinsic five-quark Fock components in proton wave function should be $\sim30 - 50\%$, which lead to the numerical results for quark spin $\Delta u$, $\Delta d$ and $\Delta s$, as well the axial charges of proton consistent with the experimental data and predictions by other theoretical approaches.
Author Correction: Pyroelectric nanoplates for reduction of CO to methanol driven by temperature-variation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20517-1, published online 12 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 3a and Fig. 3b, in which the phrases “With Na2SO3” incorrectly appeared in Fig 3a and “Without Na2SO3” appeared in Fig 3b rather than the correct phrases “Without Na2SO3” in Fig 3a and “With Na2SO3” in Fig 3b. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
The proton radius (puzzle?) and its relatives

We review determinations of the electric proton charge radius from a diverse set of low-energy observables. We explore under which conditions it can be related to Wilson coefficients of appropriate effective field theories. This discussion is generalized to other low-energy constants. This provides us with a unified framework to deal with a set of low-energy constants of the proton associated with its electromagnetic interactions. Unambiguous definitions of these objects are given, as well as their relation with expectation values of QCD operators. We show that the proton radius obtained from spectroscopy and lepton-proton scattering (when both the lepton and proton move with nonrelativistic velocities) is related to the same object of the underlying field theory with ${\cal O}(\alpha)$ precision. The model dependence of these analyses is discussed. The prospects of constructing effective field theories valid for the kinematic configuration of present, or near-future, lepton-proton scattering experiments are discussed.
Author Correction: Climatic conditions are weak predictors of asylum migration

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22255-4, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several typographic errors. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Sebastian Schutte, Jonas Vestby, Halvard Buhaug. Affiliations. Peace...
Ionization induced plasma grating and its applications in strong-field ionization measurements

An ionization-induced plasma grating can be formed by spatially selective ionization of gases by the interference of two intersecting ultra-short laser pulses. The density modulation of a plasma grating can approach unity since the plasma is produced only where the two pulses constructively interfere and ionization does not occur in destructive interference regions. Such a large density modulation leads to efficient Thomson scattering of a second ultra-short probe pulse once the Bragg condition is satisfied. By measuring the scattering efficiency, it is possible to determine the absolute electron density in the plasma grating and thereby deduce the ionization degree for a given neutral gas density. In this paper, we demonstrate the usefulness of this concept by showing two applications: ionization degree measurement of strong-field ionization of atoms and molecules and characterization of extremely low-density gas jets. The former application is of particular interest for ionization physics studies in dense gases where the collision of the ionized electron with neighboring neutrals may become important-sometimes referred to as many-body ionization, and the latter is useful for plasma-based acceleration that requires extremely low-density plasmas.
Author Correction: Optoelectronic mixing with high-frequency graphene transistors

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22943-1, published online 12 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7 and Fig. 8a, c, in which the unit on the vertical axes incorrectly read “μS”. This has been corrected to “S” in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Measurement of the transverse polarization of electrons emitted in neutron decay -- nTRV experiment

This paper recalls the main achievements of the nTRV experiment which measured two components of the transverse polarization ($\sigma_{T_{1}}$, $\sigma_{T_{2}}$) of electrons emitted in the $\beta$-decay of polarized, free neutrons and deduced two correlation coefficients, $R$ and $N$, that are sensitive to physics beyond the Standard Model. The value of time-reversal odd coefficient $R$, 0.004$\pm$0.012$\pm$0.005, significantly improved limits on the relative strength of imaginary scalar coupling constant in the weak interaction. The value obtained for the time-reversal even correlation coefficient $N$, 0.067$\pm$0.011$\pm$0.004, agrees with the Standard Model expectation, providing an important sensitivity test of the electron polarimeter. One of the conclusions of this pioneering experiment was that the transverse electron polarization in the neutron $\beta$-decay is worth more systematic exploring by measurements of yet experimentally not attempted correlation coefficients such as $H$, $L$, $S$, $U$ and $V$. This article presents a brief outlook on that questions.
A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.