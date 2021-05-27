Author Correction: Measurement of the neutron charge radius and the role of its constituents
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22028-z, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article omitted a reference to previous work in Phys. Rev. C83, 055203 (2011). This has been added as reference [34] in Section 3 of the Supplementary Information: “The Galster is a long standing phenomenological parametrization that could adequately describe the early GnE data, but as recent experiments revealed34 it does not have sufficient freedom to accommodate reasonable values of the radius, without constraining or compromising the fit”.www.nature.com