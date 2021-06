100 Days to Kickoff | West Virginia at Maryland

It may seem hard to believe but we are officially 100 days away from the start of the 2021 West Virginia football season. The Mountaineers will be kicking off year three of the Neal Brown era on the road against rival Maryland on September 4th with a kickoff time to be announced.

Maryland's 2020 record: 2-3 (several games canceled due to COVID)

WVU's 2020 record: 6-4 (bowl win over Army)

Maryland key returners on offense: QB Taulia Tagovailoa, RB Isaiah Jacobs, WR Rakim Jarrett, WR Dontay Demus Jr., WR Brian Cobbs, WR Jeshaun Jones

WVU key returners on defense: DL Dante Stills, DL Akheem Mesidor, LB Josh Chandler-Semedo, CB Nicktroy Fortune, S Alonzo Addae, S Sean Mahone

WVU key returners on offense: QB Jarret Doege, RB Leddie Brown, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR Winston Wright Jr., OL Zach Frazier

Maryland key returners on defense: DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, DB Jordan Mosley, DB Nick Cross

West Virginia currently holds a 28-22-2 lead in the all-time series and has won the past two meetings and nine of the last ten. Below is the final score of each game in the series. Games in bold are games West Virginia won.

2015: WVU 45, Maryland 6

2014: WVU 40, Maryland 37

2013: Maryland 37, WVU 0

2012: WVU 31, Maryland 21

2010: WVU 31, Maryland 17

2007: WVU 31, Maryland 14

2006: WVU 45, Maryland 24

2005: WVU 31, Maryland 19

2004: WVU 19, Maryland 16

2004 (Gator Bowl): Maryland 41, WVU 7

2003: Maryland 34, WVU 7

2002: Maryland 48, WVU 17

2001: Maryland 32, WVU 20

2000: WVU 30, Maryland 17

1999: Maryland 33, WVU 0

1998: WVU 42, Maryland 20

1997: WVU 31, Maryland 14

1996: WVU 13, Maryland 0

1995: Maryland 31, WVU 17

1994: Maryland 24, WVU 13

1993: WVU 42, Maryland 37

1992: WVU 34, Maryland 33

1991: WVU 37, Maryland 7

1990: Maryland 14, WVU 10

1989: WVU 14, Maryland 10

1988: WVU 55, Maryland 24

1987: Maryland 25, WVU 20

1986: Maryland 24, WVU 3

1985: Maryland 28, WVU 0

1984: Maryland 20, WVU 17

1983: WVU 31, Maryland 21

1982: WVU 19, Maryland 18

1981: WVU 17, Maryland 13

1980: Maryland 14, WVU 11

1977: WVU 24, Maryland 16

1976: Maryland 24, WVU 3

1973: WVU 20, Maryland 13

1970: WVU 20, Maryland 10

1969: WVU 31, Maryland 7

1966: Maryland 28, WVU 9

1960: Maryland 31, WVU 8

1959: Maryland 27, WVU 7

1951: Maryland 54, WVU 7

1950: Maryland 41, WVU 0

1949: Maryland 47, WVU 7

1948: WVU 16, Maryland 14

1947: Maryland 27, WVU 0

1945: Maryland 13, WVU 13

1944: WVU 6, Maryland 6

1943: WVU 6, Maryland 2

1919: WVU 27, Maryland 0

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.