Henrik Dalsgaard: Promotion with Brentford would ease Euro 2020 heartache

 9 days ago
Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard is preparing for Wembley (PA Wire)

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard says promotion to the Premier League would make up for the “hurt” of being left out of Denmark’s European Championship squad.

Right-back Dalsgaard will face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on Saturday, just days after suffering the disappointment of being overlooked at international level.

The 31-year-old had felt ready to represent his country this summer after returning from a two-month injury absence to feature in both legs of the Bees’ semi-final win over Bournemouth.

He remains determined to help end the west London club’s 74-year exile from the top flight and hopes his performance at Wembley will give national team coach Kasper Hjulmand cause for regret.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with my injury; he just chose another player,” said Dalsgaard, who has 26 caps and played all four Denmark games at the 2018 World Cup.

“Obviously that hurt and it still hurts, but I am trying to turn it around and hopefully he’s watching the game on Saturday and I will go out and prove him wrong.”

Asked if winning this weekend would fully compensate for his Euro 2020 omission, he replied: “Yes.”

Brentford’s previous nine play-off campaigns have ended in failure.

Those setbacks included last year’s agonising extra-time final defeat to local rivals Fulham.

Dalsgaard – one of nine players still with the Bees to have started the painful loss to the Cottagers – is confident of breaking the unwanted statistic and determined to enjoy another pressurised occasion which will earn the victorious club a reported £170million.

“One time has to be the first and that’s going to be on Saturday,” he said of Brentford’s previous play-off frustrations.

“This is why we play football: to play the big decisive games.

“It’s a bit like the World Cup, you want to play those games, that’s where the fun is.

“We try to focus on ourselves but I honestly believe that if we hit our top level then we are going to be really, really hard to beat.

“Obviously there is an opponent but if we make it right, I’m sure we will make it.”

Brentford’s third-placed finish under Thomas Frank came after losing star attacking duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to Premier League clubs Aston Villa and West Ham respectively.

Brighton forward Neal Maupay and Villa defender Ezri Konsa have also been sold by the Bees in recent seasons.

Dalsgaard, who turns 32 in July, admits the successes of his former team-mates provide encouragement about potentially stepping up a division.

“Yes, of course (it gives you hope) because you can see that the gap might not be as big as you once thought,” he said, ahead of running out in front a restricted crowd of 12,000 at the national stadium.

“Players performing in Brentford can definitely do well in the Premier League as well, so definitely.”

newschain

How Brentford bounced back from last season’s heartbreak to win promotion

Brentford have reached the Premier League after a 2-0 win over Swansea in the Championship play-off final. The Bees triumphed at Wembley just eight months after they missed out on promotion, losing to Fulham in the final, and lost their two best players. Here, the PA news agency looks at...
Premier League
newschain

Thomas Frank toasts ’emotional’ promotion as Brentford reach the Premier League

Jubilant Thomas Frank toasted an emotional promotion after Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time with a 2-0 play-off final win over 10-man Swansea. The Bees gained redemption for last season’s final defeat by Fulham and ended a play-off hoodoo which had seen them fail in a record nine previous attempts thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.
newschain

Gareth Southgate given plenty to think about after England win

England got their Euro 2020 preparations off to a winning start against Austria at the Riverside Stadium. Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at what manager Gareth Southgate might have learned from the friendly. The future looks bright. Jude Bellingham impressed as part of a midfield pair...
BBC

Championship play-off final: Henrik Dalsgaard backs Brentford to end play-off hoodoo

Henrik Dalsgaard is confident Brentford can clinch their first-ever play-off success when they face Swansea in the Championship final at Wembley. The Bees have previously taken part in a record nine English Football League play-off campaigns without being promoted, including losing four finals. The most recent of those final defeats...
Frankfort Times

Brentford reaches playoff final in bid for EPL promotion

LONDON (AP) — Brentford is one win away from promotion to the Premier League after beating 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff semifinals to advance 3-2 on aggregate. The west London team advanced to the playoff final and will face either Swansea or Barnsley at Wembley...
Premier League

Brentford earns promotion to Premier League for first time

LONDON (AP) — Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea 2-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The west London club scored two early goals and held on against 10-man Swansea to join Norwich and Watford in promotion to the Premier League next season. Brentford hasn't played in the top flight since 1947.
Premier League

Brentford vs. Bournemouth score: Bees through to Wembley; one win away from Premier League promotion

A quick return to the Premier League was within reach for Bournemouth, and then it all went down hill. At Brentford on Saturday in the Championship playoffs semifinal second leg, Bournemouth managed to get a goal five minutes in from Arnaut Danjuma to put themselves ahead on aggregate, 2-0. Then they conceded a penalty kick, then they received a red card, and then it was quickly over as Brentford won 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to cruise into next weekend's final.
Soccer

Celtic defender Lee O'Connor suffers playoff heartache with Tranmere

Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor suffered League Two playoff defeat with Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. O’Connor, who spent the campaign on loan with Rovers, was part of the side that went down 3-2 on aggregate to Morecambe live on Sky Sports today. The result means his season ends at the semi-final stage, with Morecambe heading to Wembley for the final.
Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold must be selected for the Euros - it would be an absurd snub to leave him out

For Trent Alexander-Arnold, the relief of Liverpool’s resurgence cannot even be savoured for 48 hours. No sooner does he purge the anxiety of ensuring his club’s improbable third-place finish, after 114 days outside the top four, than he waits to discover whether Gareth Southgate deems him worthy of a place in England’s 26-man squad for the European Championship.
Premier League
Daily Mail

Brentford are fuelled by Nutella sandwiches and back at Wembley after play-off win against Bournemouth - with Pontus Jansson claiming 'more mature' team are better prepared than ever for promotion

Brentford are back at Wembley - fuelled by Nutella sandwiches and better prepared for the final push towards the Promised Land. That’s the view of captain Pontus Jansson, who believes last season’s heartbreak at the hands of Fulham forced Brentford to buy - and breed - more leaders. Thomas Frank’s...
Premier League
Daily Mail

Ivan Toney relishing prospect of scoring goals in the Premier League after Brentford secured promotion with 33-goal striker admitting he 'couldn't wait to shut people up' by netting crucial penalty in Wembley win over Swansea

Ivan Toney is relishing the prospect of scoring goals in the Premier League after Brentford won the Championship Play-off final at Wembley. The striker converted an early penalty against Swansea City to take his season goal tally to 33 as the west London club reached the top division for the first time since the 1946-47 season.
The Independent

Brentford vs Swansea result: Player ratings as Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo star to secure promotion

Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history as two first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes secured a comfortable victory over Swansea in the Championship play-off final .Brentford were given the opportunity to make a dream start when Bryan Mbeumo was brought down in the box by Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Top-scorer Toney made no mistake from the spot as he converted the penalty into the bottom-right corner for his 33rd goal of the season. The Bees then went two goals up after Emiliano slammed home a counter attack, before...
ESPN

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sweden ease to 2-0 Euro warm-up victory over Finland

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Sweden coasted to a 2-0 win over a defensively-minded Finland thanks to a Robin Quaison goal and a second-half penalty from captain Sebastian Larsson in a Euro 2020 warm-up on Saturday. Quaison gave Sweden the lead in the 23rd minute by slotting home a pass...
The Guardian

Thomas Frank hopes Brentford’s promotion helps other clubs to dream

Thomas Frank said Brentford’s fairytale promotion to the Premier League should encourage clubs across the world to dare to dream, after they returned to the top flight for the first time in 74 years. Brentford’s victory over Swansea City in the Championship play‑off final is worth £178m but Frank said they will not stray from their shrewd data-led philosophy.
Premier League
The Independent

Gareth Bale says revealing his future before Euros would ‘cause chaos’ as Tottenham loan spell ends

Gareth Bale has said he will not reveal where his future lies until after Euro 2020, suggesting that doing so before the summer tournament would “cause chaos”.Bale, who left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record transfer fee, rejoined Spurs in September on a season-long loan.The winger scored twice on Sunday as Tottenham ended their season with a 4-2 victory at Leicester, costing the Foxes a place in the Champions League and securing a spot in next term’s inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League in the process.Real Madrid, meanwhile, saw their La Liga title race go...
Premier League

Brentford v Swansea - as it happened

Live coverage as Brentford take on Swansea in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with both sides set to battle it out for promotion to the Premier League. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea City!
NBC Sports

Brentford promotion ‘unbelievable,’ but Bees plan to stick to ethos

Brentford, the little club from west London with an even smaller budget — but massive Premier League dreams — reached the big time on Saturday, and manager Thomas Frank believes the story of their incredible rise through English football will inspire other lower-division clubs to dream big. 12 years ago,...
Soccer

Brentford FC And Alt Coins – Are they related?

For those of us with a high existential level of angst, terror and nausea, tomorrow will be one of those days when we wish we had never read Camus, Sartre, De Beauvoir, Nietszche or Heidegger. Because the famous Brentford FC will be playing at Wembley at 3pm on Saturday in...