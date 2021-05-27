Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

Coronavirus: Japan plans to present vaccines to Vietnam, Malaysia; Indian states ease lockdowns. Japan is planning to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam and Malaysia, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday, with out saying the place it obtained the data.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration is getting ready to dispatch the vaccines as quickly as this month, the report mentioned. The provision of the inoculations can be made outdoors the Covax initiative, the World Well being Group-backed effort to purchase and distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations, in line with the Yomiuri.The…