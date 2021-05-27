Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics
Major Japanese Newspaper Calls For Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics. One of Japan’s largest newspapers, the Asahi Shimbun, has called on the Japanese government to cancel this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases of Coronavirus across the country. In its editorial, the newspaper called on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel the Games, since a state of emergency is already in effect in Tokyo, and is likely to be extended.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com