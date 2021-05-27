Cancel
Tennis

Ole Miss wins first-ever national title in women’s golf

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rallying on Tuesday to beat Texas, the Ole Miss women’s golf team never looked back. In Wednesday night’s championship match, Chiara Tamburlini provided the spark that lit the match in the Rebels’ 4-1 victory with an impressive 6-and-5 win. It was the largest margin for a final round since the NCAA switched to match play in 2015.

