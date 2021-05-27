Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Odds For Game 3 On May 27
NBA · Thu (5/27) @ 10:41pm ET — DEN Nuggets at POR Trail Blazers. Portland shot 19-for-40 from beyond the arc in pulling away in Game 1 as guys like Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons stepped up in support of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who combined for 55 points. In Game 2, the Blazers guards came up with 63 combined points but Denver led nearly wire-to-wire, never looking back after taking the lead less than two minutes in.www.gamingtoday.com