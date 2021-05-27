Micaville Elementary Students Work with 4H and Dig In

Andrea Stanley, music teacher at Fullerton IV Elementary School in Roseburg, has inspired her entire school by doing an activity with her classes called Sevens. “The Sevens Game is a body percussion challenge that I found over YouTube while we were doing comprehensive distance learning over Zoom,” she said. “Since singing and dancing was difficult over the computer, and because Wi-Fi made some students have audio and video problems, I started playing Sevens at the end of my music classes.”