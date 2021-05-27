Cancel
Education

Micaville Elementary Students Work with 4H and Dig In

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Mrs. Gragg and Mrs.Bennett’s third grade classes at Micaville Elementary, partnered with DIG In and NC Cooperative Extension Agency to plant and care for garden seeds. Students learned about the Life Cycle of plants while learning about the responsibilities of caring for plants. Third graders watched these seeds transform into seedlings and have now donated their plants to Yancey County Dig IN Community Garden.

