I made a recipe that I found on Facebook the other day and you would love it. I'm not sure about you but I save a TON of recipes that I see people share while scrolling through Facebook. That being said, I have so many of these recipes saved and I have yet to try out the majority of them. However, the other day I decided that I would go through those saved recipes and finally try one out. Let me tell you, I am glad that I did.