Team Bauer Hockey off to hot start in PWHPA Secret Dream Gap Tour

The Devils are a team badly in need of a true cornerstone on defense. The Devils have a few capable NHLers and some prospects with some upside, but something absent from their group is a player they can truly lean on to be a consistent difference-maker on the blue line. It is possible that one could be coming via the draft this summer, but given where the team is at, they need more stability right now than an 18-year-old is likely to be able to deliver next year or even within the next few. No, if the Devils want to upgrade their defensive unit from an obvious weakness to something resembling a strength, they are going to need a player who moves the needle in a big way quickly. A quick survey of the Devils’ system on D will reveal that the only way that is likely to occur is through a free agent signing or a blockbuster trade.