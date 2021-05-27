Hollywood Flocked to This Hotel in Its Heyday. Now, an L.A. Developer Bets Deep-Pocketed Buyers Will Too
It was the hot spot of its time: A 19-story, gently-curved slab of Midcentury Modernism. Its 1966 opening gala was emceed by Bob Hope with Walt Disney in attendance. Its ballroom hosted the Apollo 11 astronauts' celebratory state dinner with President Richard Nixon. President Ronald Reagan stayed there so frequently that the hotel was dubbed the "Western White House." Guests like Lucille Ball and Muhammad Ali would have been greeted by doormen in British Beefeater costumes as they arrived into the porte cochere.