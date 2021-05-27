Hollywood Flocked to This Hotel in Its Heyday. Now, an L.A. Developer Bets Deep-Pocketed Buyers Will Too

An apartment once owned by Harry Winston in 927 Fifth Avenue, one of New York's most exclusive buildings, is on the market at Sotheby's for $32.5 million. The current owner, art collector Judith Hernstadt, bought the unit directly from the King of Diamonds himself, who purchased and renovated it in 1950. The building is the stuff of Manhattan legend: a limestone fixture built in 1917 by Warren & Wetmore, the same architects who designed Grand Central Terminal. Sales are rare at 927 Fifth, which has only 12 apartments, and its board is rumored to have taken a hard look in the past at potential celebrity buyers, rejecting those it deemed too high-profile (Mary Tyler Moore was one who made the cut).