(Bally Sports) – The Seattle Storm isn’t ready to give up that trophy just yet. A pre-season survey of WNBA general managers predicted the Las Vegas Aces, last year’s runner-up, would win the WNBA title this year. The Storm — the defending champs — was not even in the top four. Apparently, Seattle read the survey results and laughed, because they had no problem showing that even with losing Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark, they were just fine. Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jewel Lloyd had 22 points and six assists in the 97-83 win.