Edmund Manydeeds will serve as president of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents for the 2021-2022 school year. Manydeeds, an attorney in Eau Claire, was the first Native American member of the Board of Regents when he was appointed to his first term in 2010. He is an enrolled member of South Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He received his bachelor's degree from UW-Superior and his law degree from UW-Madison.