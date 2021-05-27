Cancel
Rockford, MI

'I couldn't stop shaking': Rockford woman wins $4 million lottery prize

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
A Rockford woman won $4 million after stopping to grab a lottery ticket on her way to work.

Dawn Force won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery’s Worth Millions instant game ticket she bought at a Citgo gas station on her way to work one morning.

“Every morning on my way to work, I stop for a pop and grab a Lottery ticket,” said Force. “When I got to work that morning, I scratched the ticket in the parking lot. I couldn’t stop shaking when I revealed the ‘4MIL’ symbol.

Force says she doesn’t plan to quit her job.

“Once I calmed down, I drove back to the gas station to get the ticket scanned. Everyone there was so happy for me. After that, I went back to work. I don’t plan to quit my job because I love what I do!”

The 62-year-old chose to receive a one-time lump sum of $2.5 million instead of the annuity payments totaling $4 million.

“It has been a rough few years for my family and winning this prize is a true miracle. I can finally breathe a sigh of relief, not worry about money, and enjoy time with my husband and daughter.” Force said.

Force says she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and help family members.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

