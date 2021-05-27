ANALYSIS | COVID-19 Dwindling Fast
The continuing drop in cases of COVID-19 picked up speed this past week as vaccinations increased and weather improved. The state reported 1,032 new cases this week, down from 1,807 for the week ending May 19th. That’s a drop of 43%, one of the steepest week-to-week decreases we’ve seen. This is the sixth straight week that cases declined. To give you an idea of just how fast cases have disappeared, there were 8,531 new cases reported during the week ending April 14th. Since then, weekly new cases dropped by 7,499, or 88%.ctnewsjunkie.com