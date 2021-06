The Prime Day 2021 date has been revealed, and while we can’t guarantee exactly what’s going to be discounted (or by how much), we do have some key insight into what’s likely to be on sale. That’s because we can take a look at the best-selling products from last year’s Prime Day deals and evaluate what was so popular back then. After all, Amazon is always keen to discount those products that you’re most likely to buy, and we can’t see this year being any different. While new gadgets are released regularly, we still see the same brands and names pop up on best-selling tech product lists every year.