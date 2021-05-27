Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Watford sign centre-half Mattie Pollock from Grimsby

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgw9n_0aDUYWum00
Mattie Pollock has joined Watford (PA Archive)

Watford have confirmed the signing of centre-half Mattie Pollock from Grimsby on a five-year deal for an initial fee of £250,000.

Pollock, 19, made a total of 58 appearances for the Mariners, scoring four goals – all of which came in the 2020-21 season.

The defender had a spell with Leeds as a youngster before joining Grimsby’s academy set-up in the summer of 2018.

A statement on the Grimsby website read: “We would like to thank Mattie for his efforts whilst at the club and we wish him every success with his new club.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mattie Pollock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Mariners#Leeds#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Watford sign Kwadwo Baah from Rochdale

Watford have signed Rochdale forward Kwadwo Baah for an undisclosed six-figure fee. The 18-year-old, who was out of contract at Dale this summer, has joined the Hornets on a five-year deal. England Under-18 international Baah made 44 appearances for Dale, scoring three goals, after joining as a 16-year-old scholar in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Watford bid farewell to Championship with win over Swansea

Second-half goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success helped Watford bid farewell to the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Swansea. Chances were few and far between at Vicarage Road but Xisco Munoz watched his team put in an improved display after the break to conclude the regular season on another high.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Watford among host of English sides after Gael Kakuta - the former Chelsea younger who was at the centre of the club's first transfer ban back in 2009, which was later overturned

Gael Kakuta is being lined up for a possible return to the Premier League, with at least three teams scrambling to secure the attacking midfielder’s signature. The former Chelsea forward has excelled on his return to Lens, scoring 11 times and registering five assists as they bid to secure European football in their first season back in Ligue 1.
Premier LeaguePosted by
90min

Inter Miami to rival Watford for Ashley Young signing

Inter Miami are set to rival Watford for the summer signing of Ashley Young if he decides to depart Inter. The wing-back helped the Nerazzurri win their first Serie A title in over a decade this season but his deal is set to expire in the summer. It remains unclear whether Young will be handed another year, opening the door for a possible summer switch.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Ismaila Sarr: Senegal striker scoops Watford awards

The 23-year-old walked home with two prizes during the Hornets’ end-of-the-season awards held on Tuesday evening. Ismaila Sarr has been announced as Watford’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season. In his second season at the Vicarage Road, the Senegal international played a crucial role in the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Ashley Young invites Watford offer

Inter Milan fullback Ashley Young admits it would be difficult to turn down a return to Watford. The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been contacted by the recently promoted Hornets, where Young came through the ranks as a youngster. Speaking to Sky Sports, Young said: "There...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Watford 2-0 Swansea City: Success for Hornets who finish season in style

Watford sealed their best ever finish to a season thanks to goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success, as Swansea City failed to win for the fourth time in five games. 238 days and 45 games since the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship, Watford brought their brief stint in the second tier of English football to a close with the visit of play-off bound Swansea City to Vicarage Road.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

How many goals will Success score for Watford next season?

Goal readers have predicted the number of goals the Nigeria international will contribute for the Hornets in next season's English top-flight. Isaac Success will score between one to seven goals for Watford during the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, according to most Goal readers. Success, 25, was part of Xisco Munoz’s...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Troy Deeney compares Watford’s Irish underage star to Everton midfielder

“He’s got a little bit of Doucoure about him.”. Troy Deeney has compared Watford’s Irish underage star Bosun Lawal to Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Deeney was speaking after Lawal was voted Watford’s Academy Player of the Season. Troy Deeney on Bosun Lawal. The 17-year-old joined Watford from St Kevin’s Boys...
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Pozzo reflects on Watford, Udinese on his 80th birthday

Giampaolo Pozzo isn’t ready to slow down, even on his 80th birthday on Friday, but the “dean” of Serie A figures it’s a good time to reflect on his family’s ownership of Udinese and English club Watford. “I am about to turn 80 and this is a passion for me,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Joao Pedro could return when Watford welcome Swansea

Joao Pedro could return when Watford host Swansea in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash. The Brazilian forward has shaken off an ankle problem to return to full training this week. Ismaila Sarr is unlikely to be ready to return as he continues his recovery from hamstring trouble. Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom...
Premier League90min.com

Anatomy of a goal: Troy Deeney's unbelievable stoppage time play-off winner

Football; it's more than a game. It's a heartbeat of community, it's a way of life and it's a rollercoaster of emotion - a heart-wrenching rollercoaster, on occasion. The latter of those things has arguably never been exemplified more perfectly than the latter stages of Watford and Leicester's Championship play-off semi-final second leg, played at Vicarage Road on 12 May, 2013.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Imran Louza: Watford sign FC Nantes midfielder on five-year deal

Watford, newly promoted back to the Premiership, have signed promising French-Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza from FC Nantes for an undisclosed fee. Louza, 22, arrives at Vicarage Road on a five-year deal after scoring seven goals in 35 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side this season. He is a France...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mane encourages Liverpool move for Watford attacker Sarr

Sadio Mane is thrown support behind Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr joining him at Liverpool this summer. Sarr has been linked with Liverpool over the past 12 months. And sharing a video with his 8.5million Instagram followers, Mane showed his Senegalese compatriot Sarr scoring for Watford against Liverpool back in February 2020.