‘Village within a village’ on sale in Devon for £1.5m

Those looking for a property with the wow factor – or just a little more privacy – are in luck, as a place described as a “ village within a village” has gone on sale for £1.5m.

The unusual listing is hidden behind an average looking door on Bude Street in the fishing village of Appledore, North Devon .

But behind this “non-descript door” lies a private community centred around a Mediterranean style courtyard, comprised of a five-bedroom house, three cottages and three apartments; all properties are included in the sale.

The property is Grade II listed and comes with a variety of characterful features, such as wooden ceiling beams and wood burning stoves; walled gardens; and a sizeable summerhouse.

There are two one-bedroom cottages and one two-bedroom cottage, perfect for maintaining social distancing with your nearest and dearest (or you could simply rent them as holiday lets for extra income).

In addition, there are two one bedroom and one studio apartment onsite.

Looking for some retail therapy? A shop is also included in the sale, bringing in a separate stream of income.

Spread over three floors, the main house comes with two en-suite shower rooms, in addition to a family bathroom.

The total accommodation size measures in excess of 6,000sqft.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a Grade II Listed extremely versatile property, situated in the heart of this stunning coastal village, yet offering a high degree of privacy,” reads the listing, published online through Jackson-Stops .

“The property offers the prospective purchaser the chance of owning a ‘village within a village’, as the property has the feel of its very own private community, all set around a glorious Mediterranean style central courtyard.”

It goes on: “The property is accessed via a non-descript door off of Bude Street, which leads to the private courtyard, which all of the properties are centred around.”

The same price tag in London – of £1.5m – would net you a two-bedroom apartment in Canada Water or Chelsea, a three-bedroom terraced house in Chiswick, or a four-bedroom semi-detached house in Acton, according to Rightmove.