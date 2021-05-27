UNH research suggests contamination from forever chemicals is more widespread

Red lights don’t stop just cars, University of New Hampshire researchers discovered as they investigated a relative of the jellyfish plaguing the aquaculture industry. “Ultimately this research will be used to prevent Ectopleura larvae from choosing aquaculture nets and structures to live on,” Sydney Birch, a doctoral student in molecular and evolutionary systems biology, said in a UNH news release. “This could help reduce the price to farm marine species like salmon and oysters. It will not only provide healthier seafood, but could reduce consumer costs for seafood,”