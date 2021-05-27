Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU to require COVID-19 vaccine

By WHSV Newsroom
NBC 29 News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University announced Thursday, May 27, that students will be required to provide verification that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester. This includes undergraduate, graduate, full-time, and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in...

www.nbc29.com
