Bering Sea Gold's Emily Reidel has a serious crew crisis on her hands as the Eroica captain faces a season like no other with only two options — bring home the gold or get hung out to dry. With gold prices on their way to an all-time high at the beginning of the summer due to a pandemic-induced stock market collapse, getting a claim is more important than ever when it comes to turning a profit, and Emily is looking good halfway through the season when it comes to achieving her goals — that is until she gets a phone call in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Friday's episode.