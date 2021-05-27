How Community Got This Fitness Studio Founder Through The Hardest Year Of Her Life

Spring break is an exciting time for both adults and kids, keeping to your wellness goals can be just as fun and diets shouldn’t ruin your vacations. Going on vacation doesn’t have to be the end of your healthy lifestyle, don’t throw all your hard work away, just because you are in a different environment. It’s all about taking the time and planning in advance. Not only did I plan well, but something I didn’t realize was how much money I was saving from not buying that unhealthy quick service food in the parks. I understand guests want their food fast so they can eat on the go and get to the next attraction. I planned my meals well in advance and brought my stuff on the road with me daily and actually lost 4 lbs. while on vacation.