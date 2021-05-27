I’m a Beauty Writer, and These Are the Only Foundations I Trust for Summer
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On the stickiest of summer days, the last thing I want to worry about is my foundation. Full-coverage foundation is a gift to beauty lovers everywhere, but I struggle with the product in the summer because it feels heavy on my skin and adds to that humid, sweaty sensation. When it gets hot enough to wear swimsuits as regular clothes, that's my cue to swap out my usual foundation for a lighter alternative.www.instyle.com