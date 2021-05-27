Tenants dealing with reoccurring sewage problems at apartment complex

All-star beauty in the Heart of Overland Park! A grand slam winner with a choice location, strong handsome design, impeccable condition! Play ball in the level fenced rear yard and cook those hot dogs on the deck! This one-owner home has tons of upgrades! A newer kitchen with fabulous cabinets, wine rack & center island. All bathrooms have been updated. Master bath features heated tile and a 2nd fireplace in the sitting room. Gleaming wood stairs plus hardwood hallway on upper level. Iron spindles add to the charm. A choice corner lot and in-ground irrigation system add to the value. The 4th BR has vinyl flooring for a handy hobby room or workout room. The lower level features a rec room for extra entertaining area. Newer exterior paint 2020 and Anderson windows 2006. Blue Valley Schools! move right on it and treasure this home for the Summer-time ahead. Even a Fragrant lilac bush near front door! Roof 2010, garage doors 2018, Furnace 2013, AC 2015,hot water heater 2017 , bathroom surfaces 2017/2018.