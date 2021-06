Bethel State Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan has voted with the slim majority in the Connecticut House to approve adult use of recreational marijuana. He says Connecticut cannot exist as an island of prohibition when neighboring states have legalized cannabis, making it only a short drive away. Allie-Brennan says the bill aims to right the wrongs of the past and help those most disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs. The bill erases convictions related to possession of less than 4 oz. of marijuana, for offenses occurring between 2015 and 2021 and erases convictions related to possession of any amount of marijuana for offenses occurring between 2000-2015.