William Faulkner is one of the most prominent American writers of the 20th century. He is mainly known for his brilliant narrative technique, for which he has received many distinguished awards. He uses the stream of consciousness technique in his novels. Faulkner is also an American Historian as much as he is considered a Novelist. His remarkable stories have earned him the distinction of becoming the first American Novelist to receive the Nobel Prize for Novels. Faulkner is globally known for recording American South History. His Short Stories and novels are based on themes that reflect essential issues such as Slavery, Civil War and Class Conflicts, directing the World’s attention to American doors.