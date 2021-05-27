Archeological Finds Vol. 53 – “B.F Keith’s High-Class Vaudeville”

David Watts: Because we see ourselves in them. And if you were to look at a gorilla, for example, or a chimpanzee, you wouldn’t mistake that gorilla or chimpanzee for your next-door neighbor. And you look at their faces, and their noses don’t look like ours, and they’ve got more hair than most of us do. Yet you look into their eyes, and it’s like looking into the eyes of another person. You are looking at another person. They have personalities. They are individually distinct, and they have all these humanlike qualities, and we see those. I used to give public talks about the gorillas sometimes, and put up a slide of a female gorilla we had named Jenny, and I would casually say, “This is Jenny, she’s the one I’m gonna marry.” It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her.