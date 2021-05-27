Cancel
Movies

Aaron-Taylor Johnson Returns to Superhero Films to Play Kraven the Hunter

By Andrew Tejada
Tor.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former MCU Quicksilver is about to race over to the Sony Universe to… kick ass. According to Variety, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast to play Kraven the Hunter. Not only will he appear in a solo film, but there are hints that he will make multiple appearances in different Sony movies. Given what we know about the character, there’s a lot of story possibilities.

