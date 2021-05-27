Matthew Boyd’s early count aggression has powered a strong start
The up and down nature of Matthew Boyd's career could seem like a permanent fixture at this point, six years since his 2015 debut. From the afterthought in the Detroit Tigers' 2015 deadline trade haul, to a solid, if blowup prone, starting pitcher who made 88 starts from 2017-2019, Boyd was never projected to be a frontline starter. And yet he's flirted with a higher tier of success on multiple occasions, and then collapsed back to Earth, as he did after his hot start in 2019.