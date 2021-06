Michigan could wind up having a good chunk of players primed for a good breakout year in 2021. Among those candidates is 6-foot-3 wideout Cornelius Johnson. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said that Johnson is a player who stands out when they take the field at practice. “Seeing the level of consistency that they’re (Johnson and WR Mike Sainristil) playing with, plays that they’re making are plays that they’re making because of their details,” Gattis said in April. “Not because of how athletic or how fast that they are. They’re applying the whole toolbox to allow those guys to be open.”